International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Sells $141,349.00 in Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,987.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $1,244,880.00.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $17.70 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

