Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut shares of Oatly Group to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 28.83.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 14.87 and a twelve month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,690,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.