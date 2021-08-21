15,898 Shares in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,368,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,597,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.