iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 42.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,677 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,378,000 after acquiring an additional 212,567 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 764,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 233,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.92 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

