Insider Selling: ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Major Shareholder Sells 350,352 Shares of Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $434,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $1,186,774.20.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $156.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

