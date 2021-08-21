FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded to Market Perform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.78.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $12.11 on Friday. FibroGen has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $57.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 66.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

