Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after buying an additional 124,129 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $63.10 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

