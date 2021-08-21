Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth about $2,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth about $360,000.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $70.14 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $286.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRLB shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

