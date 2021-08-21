Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 342 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 843,210.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 18,481.8% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $67.46. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

