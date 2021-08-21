203,988 Shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 203,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Two Harbors Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 347,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,613,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

