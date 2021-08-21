21,378 Shares in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $91,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRSP. BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

BRSP stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.77. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

