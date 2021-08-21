Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $254,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 311.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72.

