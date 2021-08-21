Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 4,519 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 173.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,067,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,994,000 after acquiring an additional 106,403 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 45,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.28.

