Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 788 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $494,000.

VBR opened at $168.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

