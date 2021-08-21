Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $150.43

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $150.43 and last traded at $147.63, with a volume of 976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 3.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

