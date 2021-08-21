Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $150.43

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $150.43 and last traded at $147.63, with a volume of 976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.65.
In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 3.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.