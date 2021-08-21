Short Interest in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Drops By 19.6%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 768,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $965.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.