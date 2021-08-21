Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXTG. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $691,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 270,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 202,743 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $3,703,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $967,000.

Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $66.44.

