$2.39 EPS Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to announce $2.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. Kansas City Southern reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.69 to $8.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSU. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $290.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.27. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.90 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

