Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.85. Bally’s reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $8.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BALY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

NYSE:BALY opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. Bally’s has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 2.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,773,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,804,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,110,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth about $58,044,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,571,000 after acquiring an additional 767,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

