Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $340.93 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.84. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.