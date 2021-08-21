$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.25. Freshpet posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.79.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -304.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.86. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,640,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,446 shares of company stock worth $5,045,255. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after acquiring an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,143,000 after purchasing an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

