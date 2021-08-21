Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Life Storage reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Life Storage.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on LSI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LSI opened at $121.34 on Wednesday. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $67.21 and a 52 week high of $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.