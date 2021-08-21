WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $44.70 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.33.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $163,954.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,454.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,740 shares of company stock worth $2,178,280. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,093 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in WSFS Financial by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,572,000 after acquiring an additional 761,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,365 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 801.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 334,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

