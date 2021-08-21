Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Sells $211,170.00 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LKFN opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on LKFN shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.