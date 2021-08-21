Critical Analysis: Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) & Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) and Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.9% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lifetime Brands and Hillman Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifetime Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hillman Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00

Lifetime Brands currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.81%. Hillman Solutions has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.42%. Given Hillman Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hillman Solutions is more favorable than Lifetime Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lifetime Brands and Hillman Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifetime Brands $769.17 million 0.52 -$3.01 million $0.95 19.17 Hillman Solutions N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A

Lifetime Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Hillman Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Lifetime Brands and Hillman Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifetime Brands 4.44% 16.57% 4.81% Hillman Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lifetime Brands beats Hillman Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc. provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites. The International segment includes business operations conducted outside the United States. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

