Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 390.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Oil & Gas were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 13.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VIST opened at $4.17 on Friday. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

