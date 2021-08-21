Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $483,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $108,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91.

