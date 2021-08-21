Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.25 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HWM opened at $31.81 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

