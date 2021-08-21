Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,053 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $903,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

