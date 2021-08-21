Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.