Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in F5 Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in F5 Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in F5 Networks by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 166,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total transaction of $322,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,873. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $199.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.