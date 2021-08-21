Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in BeiGene by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGNE stock opened at $249.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.89. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.96.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. As a group, analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BGNE. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.38.

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.06, for a total value of $107,510.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $12,205,471.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,151,249.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,114 shares of company stock worth $37,880,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290).

