Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 67,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKI stock opened at $181.10 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.46 and a 52-week high of $188.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

