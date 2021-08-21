Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.39

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 297426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Nomura raised Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $629.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -1.27.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.15 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.