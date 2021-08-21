Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PWP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

PWP stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.