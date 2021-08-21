Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.89

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.89 and last traded at $98.00, with a volume of 5411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.92.

CSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $66,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

