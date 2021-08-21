The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.53.

MOS stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 13.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 25.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

