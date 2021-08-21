XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XPEV. increased their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.68.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. XPeng has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth $640,162,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204,014 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,417 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

