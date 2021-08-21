Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of RNGR opened at $7.40 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $132.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.11.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.34). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

