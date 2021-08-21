Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Down to $25.18

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.18, but opened at $24.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 685 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TARS. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

The company has a market cap of $492.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 37,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,131,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

