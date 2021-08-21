GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Insider Buys $365,488.21 in Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) insider Brandon M. Cruz acquired 78,263 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares in the company, valued at $630,655.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.03.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in GoHealth by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947,473 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $25,128,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GoHealth by 16,588.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GoHealth by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 894,810 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $8,509,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

