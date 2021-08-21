Analysts Expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.58. Western Digital reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $11.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $13.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.02. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

