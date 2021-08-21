Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Sells $413,377.86 in Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Raymond Huggenberger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inogen alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $460,810.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $452,221.47.

Shares of INGN opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.81. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INGN shares. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inogen by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 70,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Inogen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth $19,805,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Inogen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.