Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Post $1.22 EPS

Analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Chemung Financial posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of CHMG opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52. The company has a market cap of $215.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.09. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,186.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,012 shares of company stock worth $139,662 in the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

