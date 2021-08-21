Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KOJAF. Danske lowered shares of Kojamo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. DNB Markets lowered shares of Kojamo Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.97. Kojamo Oyj has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

