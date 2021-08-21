DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DSDVY. Zacks Investment Research raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cheuvreux began coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $122.55 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $124.33 on Friday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $126.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.16.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

