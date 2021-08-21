EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT Raised to $52.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR opened at $47.47 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.86.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,449,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,925,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 480,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3,980.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 412,176 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,402,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.