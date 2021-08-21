MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Short Interest Update

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,577,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 3,237,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MedMen Enterprises stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25. MedMen Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.47.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised MedMen Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.30 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

