MKM Partners Boosts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $48.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BJ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Argus started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.07.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $57.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $478,473.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,516 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 43,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

