Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTCH. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.85.

Farfetch stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

